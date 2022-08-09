Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,343 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,082,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,630,283,000 after purchasing an additional 492,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,394,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,687,835,000 after purchasing an additional 953,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,065,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,417,000 after purchasing an additional 583,525 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,371,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $677,824,000 after purchasing an additional 97,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,334,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,177,000 after purchasing an additional 278,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer Price Performance

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,263 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $154.09 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.76. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.