Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,269 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 141.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 75,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 44,269 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth about $226,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 414,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alliant Energy

In other Alliant Energy news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $54.20 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

