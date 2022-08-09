Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Rivers Group increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,352 shares of company stock valued at $15,690,955 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

