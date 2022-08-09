Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.1% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $51,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,352 shares of company stock valued at $15,690,955. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

Alphabet stock opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.37 and a 200-day moving average of $137.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

