Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.3% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,477,662,000. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.37 and a 200 day moving average of $137.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,352 shares of company stock valued at $15,690,955. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Alphabet to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.