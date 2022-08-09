Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alphabet Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet
In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,352 shares of company stock worth $15,690,955 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
