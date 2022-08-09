AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Holdings Trimmed by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,286,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,382,000 after buying an additional 171,759 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 862.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $2,546,000. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $52.79.

AMC Entertainment Cuts Dividend

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 162.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

