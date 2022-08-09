AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 367,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $9,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 775,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,106,000 after purchasing an additional 155,992 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 15,841 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 44,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on AMC Entertainment to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. B. Riley reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of AMC opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.65. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.79.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The business’s revenue was up 162.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

