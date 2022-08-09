Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Position Trimmed by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,080 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,165,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,318,000 after buying an additional 113,262 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 26,911 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 422.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 31,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 38,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

AMKR opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.09%.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $169,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $169,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,320,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock worth $1,668,840 over the last three months. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

