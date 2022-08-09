Anne Sutherland Fuchs Sells 315 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.63, for a total value of $91,548.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,660.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Anne Sutherland Fuchs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gartner alerts:

On Tuesday, June 7th, Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of Gartner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04.

Gartner Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $295.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $368.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Bank of America raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Gartner by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Gartner by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Gartner by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Gartner by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.