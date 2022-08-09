APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,986 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in APA were worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,774,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at APA

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.37). APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. APA’s payout ratio is 5.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

