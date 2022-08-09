Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Raised to $61.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Global Management from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.06.

APO stock opened at $57.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.46, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.87. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 36.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -51.45%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,740,621. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

