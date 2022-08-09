ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in ArcBest by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 170,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after buying an additional 56,836 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ArcBest by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Finally, Taika Capital LP purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ArcBest from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.11.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $88.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.59. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.63 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.11%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

