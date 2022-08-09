Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Stake Raised by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,423,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,674,000 after acquiring an additional 30,475 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,262,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 996.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,115,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,371 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 531,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,692,000 after purchasing an additional 36,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,255,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Assured Guaranty Stock Down 0.2 %

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.05. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $65.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.31). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 34.57%.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assured Guaranty

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $4,920,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,541 shares in the company, valued at $73,145,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

(Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

