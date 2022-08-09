AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Director Gregory Gene Freitag Sells 24,000 Shares

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $255,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 387,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,123,159.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gregory Gene Freitag also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AxoGen alerts:

On Monday, August 8th, Gregory Gene Freitag sold 13,046 shares of AxoGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $135,287.02.

AxoGen Stock Performance

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.90. AxoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $436.18 million, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 24.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AxoGen

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 1,282.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.