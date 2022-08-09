Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,403 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $342,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,362 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 225,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. HSBC raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.60. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael R. Dumais bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $609,189.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

