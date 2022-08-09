Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Holdings Cut by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,841 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Baozun were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Baozun by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 140,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 86,485 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baozun by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 27,571 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Baozun by 2,199.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 607,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 581,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Baozun by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 476,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 334,527 shares in the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53. Baozun Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $25.66.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.22). Baozun had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $312.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

BZUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. HSBC upped their price target on Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

