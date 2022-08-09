Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 5,434 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,352 shares of company stock valued at $15,690,955. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

