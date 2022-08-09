Beat Kahli Acquires 10,000 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $90,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,541,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $90,700.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Beat Kahli acquired 10,870 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $105,765.10.

On Friday, July 29th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $83,200.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Beat Kahli bought 15,534 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.58 per share, for a total transaction of $133,281.72.

On Monday, July 18th, Beat Kahli bought 35,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $257,600.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Beat Kahli bought 40,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $263,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $47,450.00.

VOXX International Price Performance

NASDAQ VOXX opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. VOXX International Co. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $128.73 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOXX International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in VOXX International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International

(Get Rating)

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

