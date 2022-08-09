BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,908 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 38,888 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 609.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in BHP Group by 148.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group stock opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.09.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,770.35.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

