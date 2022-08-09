Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $6,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,244,000 after buying an additional 179,513 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,054,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,851,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,741,000 after purchasing an additional 89,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 29.4% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 273,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 62,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $57.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.80. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.89, a PEG ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $86.96.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $217,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,126,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $217,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,126,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew M. Leitch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $314,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,486.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,788 shares of company stock valued at $752,476. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

