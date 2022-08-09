BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $7,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 9,762.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.
In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $31,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,765.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,765.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $186,027.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,322.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,092 shares of company stock worth $287,268 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
BL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.89.
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.
