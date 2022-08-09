California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,923 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $48,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ZG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $105.85.

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $172,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,835.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $167,475.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,641 shares of company stock worth $993,503. 18.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

