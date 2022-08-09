California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 110.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1,657.1% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BYND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.35.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

Shares of BYND opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average of $39.11. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $134.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.80.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.08 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 262.32% and a negative net margin of 71.78%. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

