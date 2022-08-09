California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 4,297 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 462,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $125,742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $61,786,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $53,416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $45,771,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $31,264,000. Institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.
Kyndryl Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $12.29. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Insider Activity at Kyndryl
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
About Kyndryl
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kyndryl (KD)
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- Can Etsy Continue to Thrive After the Pandemic?
- Volume Surges Spark Turnarounds for These 3 Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.