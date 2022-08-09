California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 4,297 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 462,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $125,742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $61,786,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $53,416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $45,771,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $31,264,000. Institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $12.29. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter acquired 83,700 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $949,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 828,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,398,254. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter purchased 83,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $949,995.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,398,254. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 24,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $252,117.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 350,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,478.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 153,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,313. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

