California Public Employees Retirement System Buys New Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 124,398 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 696.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MTDR opened at $54.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $67.78.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $943.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.21 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 43.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 2.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTDR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Matador Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.