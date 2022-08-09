California Public Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 218,162 Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 218,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,028,000 after buying an additional 6,958,610 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 79,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 48,679 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 73,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -135.48%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.