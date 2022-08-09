California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,265 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,251,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,759,000 after buying an additional 2,552,103 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,928,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,062,000 after buying an additional 1,450,960 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,252,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,055,000 after buying an additional 859,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,572,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,803,000 after buying an additional 73,522 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZLAB. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Zai Lab Stock Up 4.0 %

ZLAB opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.06. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.25.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $46.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.26% and a negative net margin of 324.08%. Equities analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Profile

(Get Rating)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.