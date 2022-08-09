California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.24 Million Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,458,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,062,000 after buying an additional 679,303 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Frontdoor by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,733,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,530,000 after acquiring an additional 124,700 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,646,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,330,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,745,000 after acquiring an additional 172,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 1,603.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,275,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,313 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.49. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 913.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William C. Cobb bought 10,000 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $255,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William C. Cobb bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $255,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anna C. Catalano acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTDR. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

