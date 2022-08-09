California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.25 Million Stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 803,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,112 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tilray were worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Tilray by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Tilray by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tilray alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on TLRY shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $5.75 to $4.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.15.

Tilray Stock Performance

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.57.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). Tilray had a negative net margin of 71.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tilray

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,624,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,558,765.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tilray Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.