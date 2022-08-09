California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.01 Million Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,739 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $7,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 10,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.85.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 631.61%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

