California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.15 Million Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,566,000 after buying an additional 38,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4,499.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,055,000 after purchasing an additional 110,046 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $52,319,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,365,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,270.94, for a total transaction of $127,094.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,479.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTM opened at $1,241.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $978.51 and a 1 year high of $1,291.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,243.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,138.91.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

