California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $6,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,464,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,412,000 after acquiring an additional 39,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 238,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CBRL shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

CBRL stock opened at $100.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $149.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

