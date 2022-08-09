California Public Employees Retirement System Makes New $5.10 Million Investment in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 126,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 857.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MUR opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.97.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.37. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $1,769,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,713,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,793,235.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $1,769,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,713,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,793,235.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $455,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,742 shares of company stock worth $12,115,092 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

