California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,804 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 255,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sonos were worth $7,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Sonos by 71.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SONO has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sonos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Insider Transactions at Sonos

Sonos Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $3,906,691.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,525.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $1,236,893.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,797,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $3,906,691.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,525.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,201,921. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.91. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $42.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.36.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $399.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.40 million. Sonos had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 32.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.