California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 1,052,028 Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,052,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,017,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YMM. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on YMM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of YMM opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of -1.16. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $210.21 million during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a negative net margin of 71.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

