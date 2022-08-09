California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $6,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,014,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Under Armour

In related news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

Under Armour Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

