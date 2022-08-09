California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 14,899 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,899 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Viasat were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Viasat in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Pacific Wealth Management purchased a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Stock Up 3.0 %

VSAT stock opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on VSAT. B. Riley lowered their price target on Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

