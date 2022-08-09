California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,173,197 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,135,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173,197 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 14,527,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,172 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 105,719 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,598,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 170,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,344,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,289,000 after purchasing an additional 680,726 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, HSBC cut their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.59.

Shares of TME stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 9.01%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

