California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 32,316 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 450,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,316 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in KE were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. H Capital V GP L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,559,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,002,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of KE by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,260,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,473,000 after purchasing an additional 417,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,660,000. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEKE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, June 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.70 to $20.80 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of BEKE opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.27 and a beta of -1.99. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. KE had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

