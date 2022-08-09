California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 41,107 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 333,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,107 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $3,665,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $668,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE UAA opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.41. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $27.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UAA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Williams Trading lowered shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.54.

Under Armour Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.