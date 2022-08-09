California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,156 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,862 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,156 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in New Relic were worth $7,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. CWM LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in New Relic by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in New Relic by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $115,447.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $1,570,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,679.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $115,447.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,847 shares of company stock worth $3,694,801. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New Relic Price Performance

NEWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut New Relic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $67.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 0.97. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $129.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.81.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.04. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $205.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.92 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

