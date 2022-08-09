California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,851 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,851 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $39.83 and a one year high of $56.39. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -424.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Transactions at Verint Systems

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,337 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $104,884.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 118,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $41,351.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,426.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $104,884.56. Following the sale, the president now owns 118,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,701 shares of company stock worth $1,198,489. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Verint Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.