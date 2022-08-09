California Public Employees Retirement System Takes Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 179,777 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,002,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in SM Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in SM Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,064 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,877 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

SM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of SM opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.31. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 4.94.

In related news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $256,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,668,228.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $256,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,668,228.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,190,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

