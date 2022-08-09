California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,179 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 297,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $38.48.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 2.37%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 33.93%.

Nordstrom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordstrom Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating).

