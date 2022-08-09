Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target to $30.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LPRO. Stephens cut Open Lending from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Open Lending Stock Performance

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 17.78, a current ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $42.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. True Wind Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth $169,615,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,086,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,630,000 after buying an additional 1,392,801 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,526,000 after buying an additional 1,334,307 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth $22,345,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $21,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

