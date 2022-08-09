Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Holdings Boosted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,763,000 after acquiring an additional 55,116 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,247,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,292,000 after acquiring an additional 108,332 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 19,764.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,211,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,631 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 575,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after acquiring an additional 86,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 462.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 560,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,793,000 after acquiring an additional 460,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOOS opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.81.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canada Goose has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

