Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements Sells 26,235 Shares

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 26,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.54, for a total transaction of C$2,611,452.89.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

CP opened at C$102.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45. The company has a market cap of C$95.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$93.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$94.12. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of C$82.12 and a 12-month high of C$105.46.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 4.5100003 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$102.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$99.27.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

