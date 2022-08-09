Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements Sells 26,235 Shares

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 26,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.54, for a total transaction of C$2,611,452.89.
Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance
CP opened at C$102.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45. The company has a market cap of C$95.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$93.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$94.12. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of C$82.12 and a 12-month high of C$105.46.
Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 4.5100003 EPS for the current year.
Canadian Pacific Railway Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$102.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$99.27.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
Featured Articles
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing in What You Know Has Changed
- Can Etsy Continue to Thrive After the Pandemic?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.