Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Capricor Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of CAPR opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $110.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 5.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 54,260 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 54.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 52,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 38.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
