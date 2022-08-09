Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Capricor Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CAPR opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $110.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 5.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95.

In other Capricor Therapeutics news, Director David B. Musket sold 28,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $106,370.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,056.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director David B. Musket sold 17,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $78,921.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,871.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Musket sold 28,215 shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $106,370.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,056.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 54,260 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 54.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 52,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 38.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

