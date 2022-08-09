Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 613.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $802,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.4% in the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,634,988,000 after buying an additional 83,043 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.3% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,352 shares of company stock valued at $15,690,955 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.